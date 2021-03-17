Cbre Group Inc (CBRE) President and CEO Robert E Sulentic Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Cbre Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert E Sulentic (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of CBRE on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $79.33 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

CBRE Group Inc is a commercial real estate services and investment firm. It offers services including facilities management, property management, transaction management and strategic consulting. Cbre Group Inc has a market cap of $26.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.320000 with a P/E ratio of 35.57 and P/S ratio of 1.14. Cbre Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cbre Group Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Robert E Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $79.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.01% since.

Global CEO, GWS John E Durburg sold 2,000 shares of CBRE stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $78.53. The price of the stock has increased by 1.01% since.

Global CEO, Advisory Services Daniel G Queenan sold 295 shares of CBRE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $76.72. The price of the stock has increased by 3.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Administrative Officer Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $77.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.23% since.

See Remarks Michael J Lafitte sold 24,588 shares of CBRE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $77.69. The price of the stock has increased by 2.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CBRE, click here