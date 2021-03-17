>
Discovery Inc (DISCA) Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l Jean-briac Perrette Sold $15.1 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: DISCA -2.3%

Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l of Discovery Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jean-briac Perrette (insider trades) sold 199,017 shares of DISCA on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $76.11 a share. The total sale was $15.1 million.

Discovery Inc formerly known as Discovery Communications Inc is a media and entertainment company. It provides programming across multiple distribution platforms. Discovery Inc has a market cap of $31.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.070000 with a P/E ratio of 40.93 and P/S ratio of 4.67. Discovery Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Discovery Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l Jean-briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of DISCA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $76.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.68% since.
  • Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l Jean-briac Perrette sold 474,601 shares of DISCA stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $62.32. The price of the stock has increased by 18.85% since.
  • Pres.&CEO, Discovery Int'l Jean-briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $59.05. The price of the stock has increased by 25.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 40,000 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $48.5. The price of the stock has increased by 52.72% since.
  • CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of DISCA stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $57.41. The price of the stock has increased by 29.02% since.
  • CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of DISCA stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $51.43. The price of the stock has increased by 44.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 9,538 shares of DISCA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $75.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of DISCA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $73.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.33% since.
  • Director Robert R Beck sold 15,999 shares of DISCA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $73.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.
  • Director Kenneth W Lowe sold 83,500 shares of DISCA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $61.2. The price of the stock has increased by 21.03% since.
  • Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 2,000 shares of DISCA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $60.78. The price of the stock has increased by 21.87% since.

