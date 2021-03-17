>
Articles 

Brickell Biotech Inc (BBI) CEO Robert Busard Brown Bought $118,000 of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: BBI -0.88%

CEO of Brickell Biotech Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Busard Brown (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of BBI on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $1.18 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $118,000.

Vical Inc is engaged in research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its patented DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. Brickell Biotech Inc has a market cap of $75.631 million; its shares were traded at around $1.130000 with and P/S ratio of 6.58. Brickell Biotech Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.00% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Robert Busard Brown bought 100,000 shares of BBI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $1.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BBI, click here

.

