Costar Group Inc (CSGP) CFO Scott T Wheeler Sold $6.2 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: CSGP -1.87%

CFO of Costar Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott T Wheeler (insider trades) sold 7,326 shares of CSGP on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $843.28 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

CoStar Group Inc provides commercial real estate data covering over 4 million properties from various subsectors from commercial areas. It operates five flagship brands: CoStar, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and LandsofAmerica. Costar Group Inc has a market cap of $32.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $823.000000 with a P/E ratio of 137.86 and P/S ratio of 19.04. Costar Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Costar Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Andrew C Florance sold 19,570 shares of CSGP stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $818.37. The price of the stock has increased by 0.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Scott T Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CSGP stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $843.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.

.

Comments

