>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $2.4 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: LII +0.57%

Chairman and CEO of Lennox International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd M Bluedorn (insider trades) sold 7,841 shares of LII on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $302.28 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc has a market cap of $11.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $304.590000 with a P/E ratio of 32.96 and P/S ratio of 3.23. The dividend yield of Lennox International Inc stocks is 1.02%. Lennox International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Lennox International Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $302.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, President and COO, WWR Gary S Bedard sold 1,252 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $301.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.
  • EVP, Chief HR Officer Daniel M Sessa sold 1,872 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $301.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.
  • VP-Corp Controller and CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of LII stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $292.76. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LII, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)