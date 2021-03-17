Lennox International Inc (LII) Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn Sold $2.4 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Lennox International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd M Bluedorn (insider trades) sold 7,841 shares of LII on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $302.28 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc has a market cap of $11.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $304.590000 with a P/E ratio of 32.96 and P/S ratio of 3.23. The dividend yield of Lennox International Inc stocks is 1.02%. Lennox International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Lennox International Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, President and COO, WWR Gary S Bedard sold 1,252 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $301.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

EVP, Chief HR Officer Daniel M Sessa sold 1,872 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $301.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

VP-Corp Controller and CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of LII stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $292.76. The price of the stock has increased by 4.04% since.

