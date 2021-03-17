Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Co-CEO Stephen Richardson Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Co-CEO of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Richardson (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of ARE on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $166.41 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office REIT engaged in life science and technology campuses through ownership, operation, management and selective redevelopment and development of properties in office/laboratory space. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a market cap of $23.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $168.720000 with a P/E ratio of 28.86 and P/S ratio of 11.30. The dividend yield of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stocks is 2.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of ARE stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $166.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel & Secretary Jackie B. Clem sold 1,181 shares of ARE stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $163. The price of the stock has increased by 3.51% since.

EVP - Regional Market Director Terezia C Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of ARE stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $161.59. The price of the stock has increased by 4.41% since.

Co-COO Joseph Hakman sold 4,615 shares of ARE stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $160.54. The price of the stock has increased by 5.1% since.

EVP - Regional Market Director Hunter Kass sold 3,423 shares of ARE stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $159.94. The price of the stock has increased by 5.49% since.

Co-Chief Investment Officer Daniel J Ryan sold 2,500 shares of ARE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $163.9. The price of the stock has increased by 2.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ARE, click here