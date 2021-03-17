Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) Chairman & CEO Richard M Mcvey Sold $10.4 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Marketaxess Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard M Mcvey (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of MKTX on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $518.8 a share. The total sale was $10.4 million.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc provides electronic fixed-income trading platform. It's trading categories include US and European high-grade corporate, European Government, and high-yield bonds. The firm also provides market information and analytic tools. Marketaxess Holdings Inc has a market cap of $19.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $513.000000 with a P/E ratio of 65.34 and P/S ratio of 28.40. The dividend yield of Marketaxess Holdings Inc stocks is 0.48%. Marketaxess Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 19.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Marketaxess Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Richard M Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MKTX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $518.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Antonio L Delise sold 2,500 shares of MKTX stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $545.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Information Officer Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MKTX stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $478.01. The price of the stock has increased by 7.32% since.

Head of EMEA and APAC Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 2,116 shares of MKTX stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $575. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MKTX, click here