Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) COB and CEO John Paul Foley Sold $11.1 million of Shares

COB and CEO of Peloton Interactive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Paul Foley (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of PTON on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $110.67 a share. The total sale was $11.1 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc has a market cap of $31.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $107.790000 with a P/E ratio of 163.32 and P/S ratio of 11.62.

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $148.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.42% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $148.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of PTON stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $111.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.9% since.

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of PTON stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $111.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of PTON stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $114.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.96% since.

Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $138.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.02% since.

President William Lynch sold 116,670 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $149.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.73% since.

