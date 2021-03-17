Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) President and CEO Gerrard Schmid Sold $1.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerrard Schmid (insider trades) sold 102,497 shares of DBD on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $16.75 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc provides integrated software, financial self-service delivery and security systems to the financial, commercial retail and other markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a market cap of $1.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.570000 with and P/S ratio of 0.31.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 102,497 shares of DBD stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $16.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lauren States bought 1,000 shares of DBD stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $15.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

