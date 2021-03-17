Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) CEO David J. Stetson Bought $121,800 of Shares

CEO of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J. Stetson (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of AMR on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $12.18 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $121,800.

Contura Energy Inc is engaged in mining operations across multiple coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. It supplies both metallurgical coal to the steel industry and thermal coal to generate power. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc has a market cap of $215.707 million; its shares were traded at around $11.730000 with and P/S ratio of 0.13.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David J. Stetson bought 10,000 shares of AMR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $12.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.69% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President & CFO Charles Andrew Eidson bought 1,000 shares of AMR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $11.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CAO, GC & Secretary Roger Lee Nicholson bought 1,000 shares of AMR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $12.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMR, click here