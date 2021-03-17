Mimecast (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sold $770,000 of Shares

CEO of Mimecast (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Bauer (insider trades) sold 17,500 shares of MIME on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $44 a share. The total sale was $770,000.

Mimecast Limited is a software solutions provider. Its key business involves provision of a software platform to evade internet security issues such as malware and spam. Mimecast Ltd has a market cap of $2.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.310000 with a P/E ratio of 110.80 and P/S ratio of 5.97. Mimecast Ltd had an annual average EBITDA growth of 32.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of MIME stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $42.44. The price of the stock has increased by 4.41% since.

CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of MIME stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $43.06. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of MIME stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $43.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.86% since.

Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of MIME stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $45.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.62% since.

Sr. Vice Pres., Engineering John J Jr Walsh sold 2,000 shares of MIME stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $45.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.62% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of MIME stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $43.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.47% since.

