>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) Chairman, CEO Brian R Niccol Sold $6.6 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: CMG -0.28%

Chairman, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian R Niccol (insider trades) sold 4,440 shares of CMG on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $1478 a share. The total sale was $6.6 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which serves a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads, made using fresh ingredients. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a market cap of $41.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $1478.600000 with a P/E ratio of 118.30 and P/S ratio of 7.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO Brian R Niccol sold 4,440 shares of CMG stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1478. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.
  • Chairman, CEO Brian R Niccol sold 4,757 shares of CMG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $1311.22. The price of the stock has increased by 12.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Neil Flanzraich sold 4,690 shares of CMG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $1448.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)