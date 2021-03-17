Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) Chairman, CEO Brian R Niccol Sold $6.6 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian R Niccol (insider trades) sold 4,440 shares of CMG on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $1478 a share. The total sale was $6.6 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, which serves a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads, made using fresh ingredients. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a market cap of $41.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $1478.600000 with a P/E ratio of 118.30 and P/S ratio of 7.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO Brian R Niccol sold 4,757 shares of CMG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $1311.22. The price of the stock has increased by 12.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Neil Flanzraich sold 4,690 shares of CMG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $1448.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

