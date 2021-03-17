Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) President and CEO David D Chang Sold $791,186 of Shares

President and CEO of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David D Chang (insider trades) sold 20,513 shares of ALLO on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $38.57 a share. The total sale was $791,186.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $5.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.300000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 8,053 shares of ALLO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $38.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP of R&D and CMO Rafael Amado sold 2,798 shares of ALLO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $38.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

Chief Technical Officer Alison Moore sold 6,164 shares of ALLO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $38.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.2% since.

General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 16,623 shares of ALLO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $37.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.71% since.

