Appfolio Inc (APPF) CFO Ida Kathleen Kane Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO of Appfolio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ida Kathleen Kane (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of APPF on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $140.62 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

AppFolio Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. Appfolio Inc has a market cap of $4.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $142.400000 with a P/E ratio of 32.00 and P/S ratio of 16.39.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of APPF stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $175.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.82% since.

Director, 10% Owner William R Rauth Iii sold 20,000 shares of APPF stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $171.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.89% since.

