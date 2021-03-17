Liberty Latin America (LILA) President and CEO Balan Nair Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Liberty Latin America (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Balan Nair (insider trades) sold 77,500 shares of LILA on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $14.14 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
Liberty Latin America Ltd is a telecommunications company. It offers communications and entertainment services including video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services to its residential and business customers. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a market cap of $3.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.490000 with and P/S ratio of 0.77.
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of LILA stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $14.14. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- MD, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER Brian D Zook sold 5,986 shares of LILA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $14.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.91% since.
- SVP, CLO AND SECRETARY John M Winter sold 38,000 shares of LILA stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $14.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.35% since.
