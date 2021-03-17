>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $1.6 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: BILL +3.71%

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BILL on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $157.5 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $12.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.430000 with and P/S ratio of 67.35.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.
  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of BILL stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $168.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.31% since.
  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,104 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.
  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $183.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of BILL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $157.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.
  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,910 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.
  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $186.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of BILL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $158.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.
  • Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $154.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.9% since.
  • Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $149.79. The price of the stock has increased by 5.1% since.
  • Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 791 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.
  • General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 471 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BILL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)