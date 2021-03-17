Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BILL on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $157.5 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $12.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.430000 with and P/S ratio of 67.35.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,896 shares of BILL stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $168.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.31% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,104 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.

President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $183.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO John R. Rettig sold 16,840 shares of BILL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $157.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,910 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.

CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $186.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of BILL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $158.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $154.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.9% since.

Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of BILL stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $149.79. The price of the stock has increased by 5.1% since.

Chief Experience Officer Bora Chung sold 791 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.

General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 471 shares of BILL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $167.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.

