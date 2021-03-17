Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) President & CFO Phong Le Sold $7.8 million of Shares

President & CFO of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Phong Le (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MSTR on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $775.86 a share. The total sale was $7.8 million.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. Microstrategy Inc has a market cap of $7.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $770.990000 with and P/S ratio of 15.50.

CFO Recent Trades:

President & CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $802.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stephen X Graham sold 2,750 shares of MSTR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $795. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.02% since.

Director Stephen X Graham sold 3,750 shares of MSTR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $726. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $704.93. The price of the stock has increased by 9.37% since.

SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $614. The price of the stock has increased by 25.57% since.

Director Stephen X Graham sold 3,000 shares of MSTR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $712.98. The price of the stock has increased by 8.14% since.

