Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) Chairman, President & CEO Steven R Gardner Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven R Gardner (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of PPBI on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $45.48 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities and retirement accounts, among others. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $4.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.290000 with a P/E ratio of 105.32 and P/S ratio of 5.80. The dividend yield of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc stocks is 2.38%. GuruFocus rated Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joseph L Garrett bought 500 shares of PPBI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $38.44. The price of the stock has increased by 17.82% since.

EVP Head of Real Estate & SBA Christopher Porcelli sold 3,141 shares of PPBI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $41.95. The price of the stock has increased by 7.96% since.

