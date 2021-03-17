Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $3.6 million of Shares

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 58,992 shares of ALTR on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $61.11 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software. It also provides services related to its software including consulting, training, implementation services, and support, along with technical services for product development. Altair Engineering Inc has a market cap of $4.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $60.380000 with and P/S ratio of 9.58.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 58,992 shares of ALTR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $61.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.19% since.

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of ALTR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $59.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.46% since.

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of ALTR stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $59.24. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of ALTR stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $61.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.19% since.

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 66,245 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.27% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Howard N Morof sold 245 shares of ALTR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $59.52. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

CFO Howard N Morof sold 4,000 shares of ALTR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $61.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.93% since.

CFO Howard N Morof sold 262 shares of ALTR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $61.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.84% since.

CFO Howard N Morof sold 4,000 shares of ALTR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $63.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 25,990 shares of ALTR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $61.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.21% since.

Chief Administrative Officer David L Simon sold 91 shares of ALTR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $59.52. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

Chief Legal Officer Raoul Maitra sold 95 shares of ALTR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $59.48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Amy Messano sold 203 shares of ALTR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $59.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

See Remarks Uwe Schramm sold 153 shares of ALTR stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $59.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.46% since.

