Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) CEO Perry A Sook Sold $7.9 million of Shares

CEO of Nexstar Media Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Perry A Sook (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of NXST on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $157.75 a share. The total sale was $7.9 million.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a television broadcasting company serving the entertainment industry in the United States. The company is primarily involved in the operations of television stations. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a market cap of $6.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $160.370000 with a P/E ratio of 9.18 and P/S ratio of 1.66. The dividend yield of Nexstar Media Group Inc stocks is 1.48%. Nexstar Media Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 26.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Nexstar Media Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Perry A Sook sold 50,000 shares of NXST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of NXST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Timothy C Busch sold 6,552 shares of NXST stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $157.75. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.

EVP/Chief Comm.Officer Gary Weitman sold 1,125 shares of NXST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $150.14. The price of the stock has increased by 6.81% since.

EVP General Counsel Elizabeth Ryder sold 12,500 shares of NXST stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $150.15. The price of the stock has increased by 6.81% since.

See Remarks Timothy C Busch sold 5,000 shares of NXST stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $145.33. The price of the stock has increased by 10.35% since.

Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of NXST stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $143.09. The price of the stock has increased by 12.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NXST, click here