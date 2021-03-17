>
Coresite Realty Corp (COR) CFO Jeffrey S Finnin Sold $715,708 of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: COR -2.5%

CFO of Coresite Realty Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey S Finnin (insider trades) sold 6,145 shares of COR on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $116.47 a share. The total sale was $715,708.

CoreSite Realty Corp is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, constructing and operating data centers. Coresite Realty Corp has a market cap of $4.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $116.030000 with a P/E ratio of 59.20 and P/S ratio of 7.77. The dividend yield of Coresite Realty Corp stocks is 4.21%. Coresite Realty Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Coresite Realty Corp the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of COR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $108.68. The price of the stock has increased by 6.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jeffrey S Finnin sold 6,145 shares of COR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $116.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.38% since.
  • CFO Jeffrey S Finnin sold 2,709 shares of COR stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $109.72. The price of the stock has increased by 5.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President, Sales Maile Kaiser sold 1,166 shares of COR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $116.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.
  • SVP, Field Operations Anthony Hatzenbuehler sold 564 shares of COR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $115.73. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.
  • SVP, General Management Juan Font sold 971 shares of COR stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $115.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Mark R Jones sold 1,082 shares of COR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $117.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.1% since.
  • SVP, IT and Digitization Aleksandra Krusko sold 32 shares of COR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $114.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.75% since.

