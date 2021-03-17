Jabil Inc (JBL) EVP, CEO, Regulated Industries Steven D Borges Sold $1.8 million of Shares

EVP, CEO, Regulated Industries of Jabil Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven D Borges (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of JBL on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $51.14 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Jabil Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive. Jabil Inc has a market cap of $7.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.020000 with a P/E ratio of 36.72 and P/S ratio of 0.28. The dividend yield of Jabil Inc stocks is 0.61%. Jabil Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Jabil Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 29,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $50.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

EVP, CEO, Regulated Industries Steven D Borges sold 35,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $51.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.

EVP, CEO, Green Point Kenneth S Wilson sold 5,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $49. The price of the stock has increased by 4.12% since.

EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 15,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $47.53. The price of the stock has increased by 7.34% since.

EVP, CEO, Green Point Kenneth S Wilson sold 10,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $47. The price of the stock has increased by 8.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Treasurer Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of JBL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $48. The price of the stock has increased by 6.29% since.

