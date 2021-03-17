>
Dynatrace Inc (DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sold $2.9 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: DT -0.24%

CEO of Dynatrace Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Siclen John Van (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of DT on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $53.46 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $15.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.250000 with a P/E ratio of 164.38 and P/S ratio of 23.43.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of DT stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $53.46. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.
  • CEO Siclen John Van sold 120,603 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $52.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Kevin C Burns sold 67,812 shares of DT stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $51.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Kevin C Burns sold 2,750 shares of DT stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $52.55. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of DT stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $53.48. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.
  • SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of DT stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $50.29. The price of the stock has increased by 7.87% since.
  • Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,712 shares of DT stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $51.87. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.
  • SVP, Chief Technology Officer Bernd Greifeneder sold 1,244 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.53. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.
  • SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 743 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.53. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DT, click here

.

