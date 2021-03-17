Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CEO and President Mark D. Mcclain Sold $3.1 million of Shares

CEO and President of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D. Mcclain (insider trades) sold 56,000 shares of SAIL on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $55.47 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc provides enterprise identity governance solutions. Its open identity platform empowers users and governs their access to applications and data across complex, hybrid IT environments. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.800000 with and P/S ratio of 13.37. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 30.50% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of SAIL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $62.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.99% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jason Ream sold 15,000 shares of SAIL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $58.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Christopher Schmitt sold 730 shares of SAIL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 5,000 shares of SAIL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $54.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.28% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of SAIL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $56.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.53% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of SAIL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $55.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.83% since.

President, Worldwide Field Ops Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of SAIL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $60.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.54% since.

