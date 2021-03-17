Udr Inc (UDR) Chairman and CEO Thomas W Toomey Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Udr Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas W Toomey (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of UDR on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $45.53 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

UDR Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. It owns, acquires, renovates, develops and manages apartment communities. Udr Inc has a market cap of $13.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.200000 with a P/E ratio of 226.00 and P/S ratio of 10.74. The dividend yield of Udr Inc stocks is 3.20%. Udr Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 5.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Udr Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Thomas W Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $45.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP-Chief Investment Officer Harry G Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $45.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

