Unity Software Inc (U) SVP and CFO Kim Jabal Sold $1.1 million of Shares

SVP and CFO of Unity Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kim Jabal (insider trades) sold 10,050 shares of U on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $108.37 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Unity Software Inc has a market cap of $30.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.980000 with and P/S ratio of 29.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 229,372 shares of U stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $109.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Kim Jabal sold 10,050 shares of U stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $126.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, CLO & GC & Corp Sec'y Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of U stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $98.52. The price of the stock has increased by 10.62% since.

SVP, Research & Development Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of U stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $98.51. The price of the stock has increased by 10.63% since.

SVP & GM, Consumer Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of U stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $92.08. The price of the stock has increased by 18.35% since.

