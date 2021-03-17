Cvs Health Corp (CVS) EVP & CFO Eva C Boratto Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Cvs Health Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eva C Boratto (insider trades) sold 18,882 shares of CVS on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $74.68 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

CVS Health Corp operates in the healthcare sector. Its primary business is that of operating retail pharmacies. The company has three reportable segments namely Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, and Corporate. Cvs Health Corp has a market cap of $97.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.010000 with a P/E ratio of 13.55 and P/S ratio of 0.36. The dividend yield of Cvs Health Corp stocks is 2.69%. Cvs Health Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cvs Health Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Edward J Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has increased by 2.79% since.

