Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) President & CEO Michael Haack Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Eagle Materials Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Haack (insider trades) sold 10,918 shares of EXP on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $133.12 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. Eagle Materials Inc has a market cap of $5.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.300000 with a P/E ratio of 16.06 and P/S ratio of 3.38. The dividend yield of Eagle Materials Inc stocks is 0.08%. Eagle Materials Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President (American Gypsum) Steven L Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of EXP stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $129.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.98% since.

Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of EXP stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $124.88. The price of the stock has increased by 6.74% since.

President (American Gypsum) Steven L Wentzel sold 3,500 shares of EXP stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $127.87. The price of the stock has increased by 4.25% since.

EVP & General Counsel James H Graass sold 8,492 shares of EXP stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $126. The price of the stock has increased by 5.79% since.

Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of EXP stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $123.77. The price of the stock has increased by 7.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXP, click here