Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Ii (MCADU) CEO Stephen N Cannon Bought $3.3 million of Shares

CEO of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp Ii (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen N Cannon (insider trades) bought 330,000 shares of MCADU on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $3.3 million.

10% Owner Tech Spac Sponsors Archimedes bought 330,000 shares of MCADU stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.

