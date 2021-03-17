>
Gohealth Inc (GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones Bought $2 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: GOCO +2.46%

CEO of Gohealth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Clinton P. Jones (insider trades) bought 178,000 shares of GOCO on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $11.38 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $2 million.

Gohealth Inc has a market cap of $3.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.650000 with and P/S ratio of 2.77.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Clinton P. Jones bought 178,000 shares of GOCO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $11.38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Strategy Officer, 10% Owner Brandon M. Cruz bought 178,000 shares of GOCO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $11.38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.
  • Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of GOCO stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $9.99. The price of the stock has increased by 16.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GOCO, click here

.

Comments

