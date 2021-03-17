Workday Inc (WDAY) Co-CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sold $1.9 million of Shares

Co-CEO of Workday Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gomez Luciano Fernandez (insider trades) sold 7,344 shares of WDAY on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $253.68 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Workday Inc is a SaaS provider offering enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software for medium and large enterprises. The company's product portfolio is built around human capital and financial management software. Workday Inc has a market cap of $63.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $260.720000 with and P/S ratio of 14.33.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of WDAY stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $253.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner David A Duffield sold 200,124 shares of WDAY stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $249.88. The price of the stock has increased by 4.34% since.

