>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Workday Inc (WDAY) Co-CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sold $1.9 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: WDAY +1.4%

Co-CEO of Workday Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gomez Luciano Fernandez (insider trades) sold 7,344 shares of WDAY on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $253.68 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Workday Inc is a SaaS provider offering enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software for medium and large enterprises. The company's product portfolio is built around human capital and financial management software. Workday Inc has a market cap of $63.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $260.720000 with and P/S ratio of 14.33.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of WDAY stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $253.68. The price of the stock has increased by 2.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner David A Duffield sold 200,124 shares of WDAY stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $249.88. The price of the stock has increased by 4.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WDAY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)