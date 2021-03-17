Tronox Holdings Plc (TROX) Interim Co-CEO John D Romano Sold $893,717 of Shares

Interim Co-CEO of Tronox Holdings Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John D Romano (insider trades) sold 49,486 shares of TROX on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $18.06 a share. The total sale was $893,717.

Tronox Ltd is engaged in producing and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment. The Company operates under two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. Tronox Holdings Plc has a market cap of $2.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.660000 with a P/E ratio of 2.80 and P/S ratio of 0.98. The dividend yield of Tronox Holdings Plc stocks is 1.54%. Tronox Holdings Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 54.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Interim Co-CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 77,547 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.

Interim Co-CEO John D Romano sold 49,486 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.

Interim Co-CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.

Interim Co-CEO John D Romano sold 14,938 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.24. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Timothy C Carlson sold 51,695 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.

SVP and CFO Timothy C Carlson sold 14,989 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief HR Officer Raoul Charles Mancini sold 81,943 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.

SVP, General Counsel & Sec. Jeffrey N Neuman sold 29,677 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.27% since.

SVP, General Counsel & Sec. Jeffrey N Neuman sold 16,237 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

SVP, Chief HR Officer Raoul Charles Mancini sold 13,750 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TROX, click here