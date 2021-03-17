>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Tronox Holdings Plc (TROX) Interim Co-CEO John D Romano Sold $893,717 of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: TROX +2.3%

Interim Co-CEO of Tronox Holdings Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John D Romano (insider trades) sold 49,486 shares of TROX on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $18.06 a share. The total sale was $893,717.

Tronox Ltd is engaged in producing and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment. The Company operates under two segments, TiO2 and Alkali. Tronox Holdings Plc has a market cap of $2.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.660000 with a P/E ratio of 2.80 and P/S ratio of 0.98. The dividend yield of Tronox Holdings Plc stocks is 1.54%. Tronox Holdings Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 54.60% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Interim Co-CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 77,547 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.
  • Interim Co-CEO John D Romano sold 49,486 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.
  • Interim Co-CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.
  • Interim Co-CEO John D Romano sold 14,938 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.24. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP and CFO Timothy C Carlson sold 51,695 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.
  • SVP and CFO Timothy C Carlson sold 14,989 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Chief HR Officer Raoul Charles Mancini sold 81,943 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.
  • SVP, General Counsel & Sec. Jeffrey N Neuman sold 29,677 shares of TROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $18.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.27% since.
  • SVP, General Counsel & Sec. Jeffrey N Neuman sold 16,237 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.
  • SVP, Chief HR Officer Raoul Charles Mancini sold 13,750 shares of TROX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $18.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TROX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)