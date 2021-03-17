Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Sr. VP & CFO John M Wall Sold $3.9 million of Shares

Sr. VP & CFO of Cadence Design Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John M Wall (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of CDNS on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $131.36 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Cadence Design Systems Inc develops system design enablement solutions that are used to design whole electronics systems, complex integrated circuits, and electronic devices. The firm provides maintenance services for its software, hardware, and others. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a market cap of $35.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.490000 with a P/E ratio of 60.89 and P/S ratio of 13.42. Cadence Design Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Cadence Design Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of CDNS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $127.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of CDNS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $147.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.65% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Sr. VP & CFO John M Wall sold 30,000 shares of CDNS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $131.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James D Plummer sold 25,000 shares of CDNS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $125.4. The price of the stock has increased by 2.46% since.

Sr. Vice President Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of CDNS stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $128.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

Sr. Vice President Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of CDNS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $142.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.07% since.

Sr. Vice President Chin-chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of CDNS stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $140.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.36% since.

President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of CDNS stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $131.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CDNS, click here