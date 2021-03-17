Standard General L.P. Buys Ballys Corp, Sells International Game Technology PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Standard General L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Ballys Corp, sells International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard General L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Standard General L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Ballys Corp (BALY) - 11,471,463 shares, 47.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 6,042,280 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 16,920,844 shares, 19.61% of the total portfolio. National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) - 19,417,990 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) - 5,221,096 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%

Standard General L.P. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.86%. The holding were 11,471,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22.