Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) President and COO Michael Larry Snider Sold $1.9 million of Shares

LGI Homes Inc is a residential building company. It is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. Lgi Homes Inc has a market cap of $3.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $144.820000 with a P/E ratio of 11.35 and P/S ratio of 1.55. Lgi Homes Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 27.80% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of LGIH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $138.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGIH stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $135.28. The price of the stock has increased by 7.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Treasurer Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of LGIH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $138.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Duncan S Gage bought 697 shares of LGIH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $137.55. The price of the stock has increased by 5.29% since.

Executive VP of Acquisitions Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of LGIH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $138.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,135 shares of LGIH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $138.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

Director Duncan S Gage sold 702 shares of LGIH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $139.69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.67% since.

President and COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of LGIH stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $138.58. The price of the stock has increased by 4.5% since.

