Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO and Chairman BOD Anthony J. Wood Sold $9 million of Shares

Roku Inc operates TV streaming platform in the United States. Its TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news and more. Roku Inc has a market cap of $47.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $368.710000 with and P/S ratio of 26.37.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of ROKU stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $359.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.62% since.

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of ROKU stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $411.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.44% since.

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of ROKU stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $474.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.35% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of ROKU stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $473.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP General Counsel, Secretary Stephen H Kay sold 2,636 shares of ROKU stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $400.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.89% since.

SVP and GM of Account Acquisit Mustafa Ozgen sold 9,989 shares of ROKU stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $401.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.2% since.

GM, Sr. VP Platform Business Scott A. Rosenberg sold 9,420 shares of ROKU stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $402.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.36% since.

Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of ROKU stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $410. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.07% since.

GM, Sr. VP Platform Business Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of ROKU stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $472.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.97% since.

