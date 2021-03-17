>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Crocs Inc (CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman Sold $905,736 of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: CROX +0.07%

CFO of Crocs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anne Mehlman (insider trades) sold 11,016 shares of CROX on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $82.22 a share. The total sale was $905,736.

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of consumer products including footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The business activity is functioned through retail chains. Crocs Inc has a market cap of $5.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.660000 with a P/E ratio of 17.79 and P/S ratio of 4.03.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of CROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $82.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Ian Bickley sold 22,500 shares of CROX stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $80.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CROX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)