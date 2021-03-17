Crocs Inc (CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman Sold $905,736 of Shares

CFO of Crocs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anne Mehlman (insider trades) sold 11,016 shares of CROX on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $82.22 a share. The total sale was $905,736.

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of consumer products including footwear and accessories for men, women and children. The business activity is functioned through retail chains. Crocs Inc has a market cap of $5.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.660000 with a P/E ratio of 17.79 and P/S ratio of 4.03.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of CROX stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $82.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ian Bickley sold 22,500 shares of CROX stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $80.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CROX, click here