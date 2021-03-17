Bloom Energy Corp (BE) CFO Gregory D Cameron Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory D Cameron (insider trades) sold 62,470 shares of BE on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $28.19 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $4.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.490000 with and P/S ratio of 5.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Kr Sridhar sold 68,194 shares of BE stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $35.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Gregory D Cameron sold 62,470 shares of BE stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $28.19. The price of the stock has increased by 1.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of BE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $30.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 6% since.

EVP Global Sales Christopher White sold 5,130 shares of BE stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $38.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 26% since.

EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 19,361 shares of BE stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 26.15% since.

EVP, GC & Secretary Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,261 shares of BE stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $36.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.99% since.

EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 7,279 shares of BE stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $36.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.19% since.

