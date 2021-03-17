Moelis (MC) COO Elizabeth Crain Sold $752,850 of Shares

COO of Moelis (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elizabeth Crain (insider trades) sold 13,384 shares of MC on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $56.25 a share. The total sale was $752,850.

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Moelis & Co has a market cap of $3.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.960000 with a P/E ratio of 20.34 and P/S ratio of 3.75. The dividend yield of Moelis & Co stocks is 2.51%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of MC stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $56.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.69% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of MC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $54.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.35% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 100,298 shares of MC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $54.68. The price of the stock has increased by 6% since.

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 61,987 shares of MC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $54.89. The price of the stock has increased by 5.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of MC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $53. The price of the stock has increased by 9.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel, Secretary Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of MC stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $53.08. The price of the stock has increased by 9.19% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of MC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 15.8% since.

