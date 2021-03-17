Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) President and CEO Jay A Snowden Sold $10.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Penn National Gaming Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jay A Snowden (insider trades) sold 71,540 shares of PENN on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $140.61 a share. The total sale was $10.1 million.

Penn National Gaming Inc is a diversified, multi-jurisdictional owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Penn National Gaming Inc has a market cap of $19.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $124.530000 with and P/S ratio of 4.79.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Jay A Snowden sold 71,540 shares of PENN stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $140.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.44% since.

