Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) President and CEO Ramin Sayar Sold $3.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Sumo Logic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ramin Sayar (insider trades) sold 150,125 shares of SUMO on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $20.53 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Sumo Logic Inc has a market cap of $2.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.000000 with and P/S ratio of 8.29.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sydney Carey sold 24,008 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $21.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $21.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.05% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $20.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.95% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Steven D Fitz sold 12,387 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $20.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.4% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $21.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.71% since.

Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of SUMO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $21.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.05% since.

