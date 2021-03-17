Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes Sold $852,000 of Shares

President and CEO of Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn R. Mattes (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of TFFP on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $17.04 a share. The total sale was $852,000.

Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $388.520 million; its shares were traded at around $16.790000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of TFFP stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $17.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.47% since.

President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of TFFP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $16.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, Secretary and Treasurer Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFFP stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $17.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.

CFO, Secretary and Treasurer Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFFP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $16.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 20,006 shares of TFFP stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $16.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

