Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes Sold $852,000 of Shares

President and CEO of Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn R. Mattes (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of TFFP on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $17.04 a share. The total sale was $852,000.
Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $388.520 million; its shares were traded at around $16.790000 .
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of TFFP stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $17.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.47% since.
- President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of TFFP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $16.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with TFFP. Click here to check it out.
- TFFP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TFFP
- Peter Lynch Chart of TFFP
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO, Secretary and Treasurer Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFFP stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $17.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.
- CFO, Secretary and Treasurer Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of TFFP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $16.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.18% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 20,006 shares of TFFP stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $16.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.
For the complete insider trading history of TFFP, click here.