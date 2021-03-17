Allakos Inc (ALLK) CEO Robert Alexander Sold $7.3 million of Shares

CEO of Allakos Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Alexander (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of ALLK on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $121.89 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

Allakos Inc has a market cap of $6.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $122.490000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert Alexander sold 60,000 shares of ALLK stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $121.89. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

President, COO and CFO Adam Tomasi sold 60,000 shares of ALLK stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $122.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.31% since.

President, COO and CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of ALLK stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $113.56. The price of the stock has increased by 7.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Steven P James sold 3,500 shares of ALLK stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $121.65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

Director, 10% Owner Daniel Janney sold 10,779 shares of ALLK stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $124.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.55% since.

Director, 10% Owner Daniel Janney sold 6,106 shares of ALLK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $124.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

member - potential 10% group Peter A Hudson sold 24,554 shares of ALLK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $124.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.25% since.

member - potential 10% group Robert J More sold 32,554 shares of ALLK stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $114.22. The price of the stock has increased by 7.24% since.

