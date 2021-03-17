>
Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sold $1.2 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: YEXT -0.88%

CEO of Yext Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Howard Lerman (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of YEXT on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $16.13 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Inc has a market cap of $1.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.830000 with and P/S ratio of 5.35.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of YEXT stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $16.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of YEXT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $18. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.06% since.
  • CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of YEXT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $19.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.89% since.
  • CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of YEXT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $19.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $15.08. The price of the stock has increased by 4.97% since.
  • President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $17.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.96% since.
  • President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of YEXT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $19.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.01% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of YEXT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $19.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.56% since.
  • President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $19.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of YEXT, click here

