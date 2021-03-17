Oracle Corp (ORCL) EVP and General Counsel Dorian Daley Sold $6.7 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Oracle Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dorian Daley (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of ORCL on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $66.99 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Oracle Corp is a computer software company. It sells enterprise information technology solutions, including databases, middleware, applications, and hardware. The Company primarily offers software licenses, support, and maintenance services worldwide. Oracle Corp has a market cap of $190.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $66.220000 with a P/E ratio of 15.84 and P/S ratio of 5.14. The dividend yield of Oracle Corp stocks is 1.45%. Oracle Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Oracle Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 10,242 shares of ORCL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $67.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.

EVP and General Counsel Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of ORCL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $66.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.15% since.

Executive Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of ORCL stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $70.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.44% since.

