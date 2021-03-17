Replimune Group Inc (REPL) COO Colin Love Sold $1 million of Shares

COO of Replimune Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin Love (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of REPL on 03/15/2021 at an average price of $33.54 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Replimune Group Inc has a market cap of $1.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.840000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of REPL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $33.54. The price of the stock has increased by 3.88% since.

COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of REPL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $36.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of REPL, click here