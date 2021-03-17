Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) President & CEO Andy L Nemeth Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President & CEO of Patrick Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andy L Nemeth (insider trades) sold 16,000 shares of PATK on 03/16/2021 at an average price of $90.54 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Patrick Industries Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries. Patrick Industries Inc has a market cap of $2.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.900000 with a P/E ratio of 21.41 and P/S ratio of 0.82. The dividend yield of Patrick Industries Inc stocks is 1.17%. Patrick Industries Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 36.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Patrick Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Andy L Nemeth sold 16,000 shares of PATK stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $90.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

President & CEO Andy L Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of PATK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $92.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.81% since.

President & CEO Andy L Nemeth sold 24,555 shares of PATK stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $85.76. The price of the stock has increased by 4.83% since.

President & CEO Andy L Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of PATK stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $83.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.05% since.

President & CEO Andy L Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of PATK stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has increased by 7.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of PATK stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $89.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

Director M Scott Welch sold 10,000 shares of PATK stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $90.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

EVP Operations & COO Kip B Ellis sold 14,910 shares of PATK stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $88.15. The price of the stock has increased by 1.99% since.

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 24,800 shares of PATK stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $82.63. The price of the stock has increased by 8.8% since.

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 757 shares of PATK stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $80.75. The price of the stock has increased by 11.33% since.

