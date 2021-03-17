>
C3.ai Inc (AI) CEO Thomas M Siebel Sold $95.6 million of Shares

March 17, 2021 | About: AI -2.94%

CEO of C3.ai Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M Siebel (insider trades) sold 1,138,024 shares of AI on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $84.01 a share. The total sale was $95.6 million.

C3.ai Inc has a market cap of $8.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.560000 with and P/S ratio of 36.66.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Thomas M Siebel sold 1,138,024 shares of AI stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $84.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.11% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Thomas M Siebel sold 2,263,241 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $84.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of AI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $87.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.97% since.
  • Director Michael G Mccaffery sold 189,483 shares of AI stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $87.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.61% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Edward Y Abbo sold 83,236 shares of AI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $86.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.03% since.
  • Director Jr Stephen M Ward sold 162,461 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $85.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.
  • 10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 617,658 shares of AI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $85.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AI, click here

.

