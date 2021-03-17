Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $18.1 million of Shares

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 241,746 shares of TW on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $74.93 a share. The total sale was $18.1 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $17.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.680000 with a P/E ratio of 84.86 and P/S ratio of 15.71. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.43%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 241,746 shares of TW stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $74.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.33% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 71,369 shares of TW stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $74.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 3,740 shares of TW stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $74.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 442,577 shares of TW stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $71.44. The price of the stock has increased by 4.54% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 169,503 shares of TW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.67. The price of the stock has increased by 7.19% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 30,000 shares of TW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $72.21. The price of the stock has increased by 3.42% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President William Hult sold 152,007 shares of TW stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $74.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.03% since.

President William Hult sold 53,042 shares of TW stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $74.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.78% since.

President William Hult sold 71,593 shares of TW stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $74.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 2,550 shares of TW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $73.11. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

President William Hult sold 215,904 shares of TW stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $74.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

