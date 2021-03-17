Sunrun Inc (RUN) COO Christopher Dawson Sold $906,680 of Shares

COO of Sunrun Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Dawson (insider trades) sold 15,200 shares of RUN on 03/17/2021 at an average price of $59.65 a share. The total sale was $906,680.

Sunrun Inc provides clean, solar energy to homeowners. It is engaged in the design, development, installation sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems ("Projects") in the United States. Sunrun Inc has a market cap of $11.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.010000 with and P/S ratio of 8.78.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 33,814 shares of RUN stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $58.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.27% since.

CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of RUN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $83.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 32.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 4,088 shares of RUN stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.71% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Philpot sold 4,212 shares of RUN stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $59.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.44% since.

Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,580 shares of RUN stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $59.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.

